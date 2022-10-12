SM Energy Company (SM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is 48.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.23 and a high of $54.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SM stock was last observed hovering at around $44.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.71% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -9.25% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.70, the stock is 5.89% and 4.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 13.27% off its SMA200. SM registered 42.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.02%.

The stock witnessed a -6.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.67%, and is 0.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

SM Energy Company (SM) has around 506 employees, a market worth around $5.42B and $3.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.50 and Fwd P/E is 4.20. Profit margin for the company is 25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.21% and -20.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

SM Energy Company (SM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SM Energy Company (SM) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SM Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.40% this year.

SM Energy Company (SM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.91M, and float is at 120.96M with Short Float at 4.43%.

SM Energy Company (SM) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at SM Energy Company (SM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lytle Patrick A,the company’sVP – Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Lytle Patrick A sold 8,658 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $45.61 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12463.0 shares.

SM Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Copeland David W (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $46.23 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the SM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Copeland David W (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $51.23 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 188,722 shares of SM Energy Company (SM).

SM Energy Company (SM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is 17.07% higher over the past 12 months.