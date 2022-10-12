These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) is -73.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.96 and a high of $17.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKTR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $4.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -18.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.56, the stock is 6.71% and -10.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -42.32% off its SMA200. NKTR registered -79.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.43%.

The stock witnessed a -6.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.85%, and is 6.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 6.05% over the month.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has around 740 employees, a market worth around $638.77M and $96.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.27% and -80.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.70%).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nektar Therapeutics is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.80% this year.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.80M, and float is at 185.30M with Short Float at 9.49%.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Curet Myriam,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Curet Myriam sold 4,198 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $3.16 per share for a total of $13266.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31777.0 shares.

Nektar Therapeutics disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that Ajer Jeffrey Robert (Director) sold a total of 4,198 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $3.16 per share for $13266.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38512.0 shares of the NKTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, CHESS ROBERT (Director) disposed off 5,100 shares at an average price of $3.19 for $16269.0. The insider now directly holds 228,179 shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading 27.06% up over the past 12 months. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 40.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.