Tronox Holdings plc (TROX): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:TROX Stock Is Going Next

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) is -50.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.14 and a high of $26.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TROX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.67% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 21.33% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.80, the stock is -5.43% and -16.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -4.22% at the moment leaves the stock -35.07% off its SMA200. TROX registered -52.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.29.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.23%, and is -9.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $3.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.20 and Fwd P/E is 3.73. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.92% and -55.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tronox Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.90% this year.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.87M, and float is at 114.52M with Short Float at 3.75%.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carlson Timothy C,the company’sSVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Carlson Timothy C bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $15.86 per share for a total of $79291.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Tronox Holdings plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Neuman Jeffrey N (SVP, General Counsel & Sec.) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $16.04 per share for $48120.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the TROX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, Neuman Jeffrey N (SVP, General Counsel & Sec.) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $18.22 for $54660.0. The insider now directly holds 186,312 shares of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX).