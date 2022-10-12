Why Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is -51.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $4.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.61, the stock is 2.68% and -1.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -31.02% off its SMA200. CCO registered -39.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.06%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.71%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.28% over the week and 8.38% over the month.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $786.21M and $2.51B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.53% and -60.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 26.20% this year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 475.12M, and float is at 468.75M with Short Float at 7.30%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARES MANAGEMENT LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 07 at a price of $1.57 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49.67 million shares.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 07 that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 07 and was made at $1.57 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49.67 million shares of the CCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 06, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $1.62 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 49,471,580 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO).