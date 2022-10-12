Why KB Home (KBH) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is -37.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.78 and a high of $50.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KBH stock was last observed hovering at around $27.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.51% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -17.17% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.12, the stock is 2.18% and -4.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock -17.06% off its SMA200. KBH registered -26.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.59%.

The stock witnessed a -5.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.10%, and is -2.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

KB Home (KBH) has around 2244 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $5.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.34 and Fwd P/E is 3.73. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.48% and -43.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

KB Home (KBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KB Home (KBH) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KB Home is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.70% this year.

KB Home (KBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.86M, and float is at 71.07M with Short Float at 8.07%.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at KB Home (KBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEZGER JEFFREY T,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that MEZGER JEFFREY T sold 79,718 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $42.28 per share for a total of $3.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

KB Home disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that MEZGER JEFFREY T (President and CEO) sold a total of 121,408 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $41.90 per share for $5.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.1 million shares of the KBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, MEZGER JEFFREY T (President and CEO) disposed off 90,910 shares at an average price of $41.93 for $3.81 million. The insider now directly holds 1,097,611 shares of KB Home (KBH).

KB Home (KBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -30.46% down over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is -15.45% lower over the same period. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is -12.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.