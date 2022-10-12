Why Target Corporation (TGT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is -33.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.16 and a high of $268.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGT stock was last observed hovering at around $153.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.4% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.68% off the consensus price target high of $244.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are 4.04% higher than the price target low of $161.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $154.50, the stock is -1.27% and -5.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -18.33% off its SMA200. TGT registered -32.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.62%.

The stock witnessed a -11.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.23%, and is -1.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Target Corporation (TGT) has around 450000 employees, a market worth around $72.70B and $107.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.54 and Fwd P/E is 13.01. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.64% and -42.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.60%).

Target Corporation (TGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Target Corporation (TGT) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Target Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.10% this year.

Target Corporation (TGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 461.50M, and float is at 459.32M with Short Float at 2.02%.

Target Corporation (TGT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Target Corporation (TGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mulligan John J,the company’sExecutive Officer. SEC filings show that Mulligan John J sold 39,101 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $166.02 per share for a total of $6.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Target Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that LIEGEL MATTHEW A (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,226 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $173.80 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2812.0 shares of the TGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, Mulligan John J (Executive Officer) disposed off 45,490 shares at an average price of $139.98 for $6.37 million. The insider now directly holds 157,333 shares of Target Corporation (TGT).

Target Corporation (TGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -30.87% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -4.92% lower over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 4.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.