Why Unum Group (UNM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is 67.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.25 and a high of $41.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNM stock was last observed hovering at around $41.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33%.

Currently trading at $41.09, the stock is 2.72% and 6.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 25.17% off its SMA200. UNM registered 45.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.81%.

The stock witnessed a 2.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.90%, and is -0.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Unum Group (UNM) has around 10100 employees, a market worth around $8.14B and $11.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.52 and Fwd P/E is 6.63. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.67% and -1.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Unum Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.40% this year.

Unum Group (UNM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 201.15M, and float is at 198.46M with Short Float at 2.25%.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Unum Group (UNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McKenney Richard P,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that McKenney Richard P sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $40.13 per share for a total of $1.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.95 million shares.

Unum Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that IGLESIAS LISA G (EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $40.00 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56814.0 shares of the UNM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Pyne Christopher W (EVP, Group Benefits) disposed off 7,149 shares at an average price of $35.13 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 50,781 shares of Unum Group (UNM).

Unum Group (UNM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading 1.61% up over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -17.48% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -2.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.