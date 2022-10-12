Will Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is -5.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.25 and a high of $55.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HRL stock was last observed hovering at around $45.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.54% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -15.0% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.00, the stock is -0.25% and -4.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -5.99% off its SMA200. HRL registered 9.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.39%.

The stock witnessed a -2.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.54%, and is -1.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $25.33B and $12.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.19 and Fwd P/E is 22.74. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.52% and -16.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hormel Foods Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 546.08M, and float is at 287.19M with Short Float at 3.79%.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Myers Kevin L,the company’sSENIOR VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Myers Kevin L sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $47.20 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32954.0 shares.

Hormel Foods Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that Policinski Christopher J. (Director) sold a total of 2,110 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $46.27 per share for $97633.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85254.0 shares of the HRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Myers Kevin L (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $45.07 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 32,869 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL).

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 4.06% higher over the past 12 months. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is -5.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.