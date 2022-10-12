Will S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is -37.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $297.71 and a high of $484.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPGI stock was last observed hovering at around $298.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.0%.

Currently trading at $294.72, the stock is -9.30% and -16.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -21.38% off its SMA200. SPGI registered -31.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.34%.

The stock witnessed a -20.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.83%, and is -8.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) has around 22850 employees, a market worth around $102.05B and $9.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.96 and Fwd P/E is 21.21. Profit margin for the company is 38.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.00% and -39.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (54.00%).

S&P Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.40% this year.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 338.00M, and float is at 332.86M with Short Float at 2.54%.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHEUNG MARTINA,the company’sPresident, S&P Global Ratings. SEC filings show that CHEUNG MARTINA sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $385.78 per share for a total of $1.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6783.0 shares.

S&P Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Peterson Douglas L. (CEO & President) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $377.13 per share for $2.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the SPGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, BERISFORD JOHN L (Executive Advisor) disposed off 13,450 shares at an average price of $370.59 for $4.98 million. The insider now directly holds 24,430 shares of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI).

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moody’s Corporation (MCO) that is trading -33.10% down over the past 12 months and Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) that is -11.87% lower over the same period. MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is -33.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.