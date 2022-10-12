Will The Wendy’s Company (WEN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is -18.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.77 and a high of $24.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WEN stock was last observed hovering at around $19.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $19.36, the stock is -0.17% and -3.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -5.98% off its SMA200. WEN registered -11.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.81%.

The stock witnessed a -6.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.63%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $4.21B and $1.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.75 and Fwd P/E is 19.65. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.80% and -20.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Wendy’s Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.80% this year.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.67M, and float is at 194.57M with Short Float at 3.39%.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at The Wendy’s Company (WEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading -3.86% down over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -22.29% lower over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is -16.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.