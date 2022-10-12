WM Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Waste Management Inc. (WM) Now

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) is -6.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $138.58 and a high of $175.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WM stock was last observed hovering at around $155.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.08% off the consensus price target high of $198.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 5.86% higher than the price target low of $166.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $156.27, the stock is -5.60% and -7.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -1.20% off its SMA200. WM registered 1.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.81%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.88%, and is -7.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) has around 48500 employees, a market worth around $66.32B and $19.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.55 and Fwd P/E is 24.50. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.77% and -11.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waste Management Inc. (WM) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waste Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 414.40M, and float is at 412.38M with Short Float at 0.99%.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Waste Management Inc. (WM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rankin Devina A,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Rankin Devina A sold 22,082 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $175.00 per share for a total of $3.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50516.0 shares.

Waste Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Watson Michael J. (Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer) sold a total of 8,971 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $169.83 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32221.0 shares of the WM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Morris John J (EVP & Chief Operation Officer) disposed off 22,795 shares at an average price of $169.82 for $3.87 million. The insider now directly holds 95,461 shares of Waste Management Inc. (WM).

Waste Management Inc. (WM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is trading -32.74% down over the past 12 months and Republic Services Inc. (RSG) that is 2.77% higher over the same period. Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) is 1.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.