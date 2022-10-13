A peek at Arcimoto Inc. (FUV): Who has invested in It?

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) is -88.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.89 and a high of $13.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FUV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is -38.88% and -56.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -79.11% off its SMA200. FUV registered -91.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.66%.

The stock witnessed a -52.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.37%, and is -22.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.56% over the week and 10.16% over the month.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) has around 289 employees, a market worth around $43.77M and $4.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.57% and -93.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-81.70%).

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -104.40% this year

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.57M, and float is at 30.82M with Short Float at 32.18%.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TSR Inc. (TSRI) that is -26.40% lower over the past 12 months.