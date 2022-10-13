A peek at ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): Who has invested in It?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is -49.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $394.01 and a high of $881.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASML stock was last observed hovering at around $399.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23%.

Currently trading at $398.33, the stock is -10.57% and -19.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -30.90% off its SMA200. ASML registered -45.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.94%.

The stock witnessed a -15.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.82%, and is -15.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has around 32627 employees, a market worth around $175.56B and $18.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.26 and Fwd P/E is 19.27. Profit margin for the company is 29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.10% and -54.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.90%).

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Analyst Forecasts

ASML Holding N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.10% this year

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 399.42M, and float is at 399.40M with Short Float at 0.16%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -51.45% lower over the past 12 months. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is -41.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.