A peek at Edison International (EIX): Who has invested in It?

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is -18.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.35 and a high of $73.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EIX stock was last observed hovering at around $57.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.9%.

Currently trading at $55.56, the stock is -11.18% and -16.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -3.31% at the moment leaves the stock -15.50% off its SMA200. EIX registered 0.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.70%.

The stock witnessed a -19.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.35%, and is -7.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Edison International (EIX) has around 13003 employees, a market worth around $21.20B and $16.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.74 and Fwd P/E is 11.44. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.37% and -24.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Edison International (EIX) Analyst Forecasts

Edison International is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.10% this year

Edison International (EIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 381.43M, and float is at 381.08M with Short Float at 1.36%.

Edison International (EIX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Edison International (EIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHANG VANESSA C L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHANG VANESSA C L bought 111 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $69.30 per share for a total of $7692.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6178.0 shares.

Edison International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that CHANG VANESSA C L (Director) bought a total of 155 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $67.18 per share for $10413.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6011.0 shares of the EIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, CHANG VANESSA C L (Director) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $66.17 for $13234.0. The insider now directly holds 5,856 shares of Edison International (EIX).

Edison International (EIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -7.76% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -0.97% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -13.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.