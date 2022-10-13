A peek at Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Who has invested in It?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is 17.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $231.87 and a high of $341.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LLY stock was last observed hovering at around $327.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.03% off its average median price target of $351.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.45% off the consensus price target high of $408.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -60.68% lower than the price target low of $202.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $324.57, the stock is 2.16% and 3.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 10.92% off its SMA200. LLY registered 39.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.81.

The stock witnessed a 5.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.71%, and is -2.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $314.34B and $29.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.79 and Fwd P/E is 34.57. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.98% and -5.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eli Lilly and Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 950.17M, and float is at 947.67M with Short Float at 0.56%.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weems Alonzo, the company’s EVP, ERM & CECO. SEC filings show that Weems Alonzo sold 656 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 10 at a price of $326.23 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6950.0 shares.

Eli Lilly and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 06 that LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 149,264 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 06 and was made at $334.54 per share for $49.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 103.62 million shares of the LLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 28, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) disposed off 101,631 shares at an average price of $335.07 for $34.05 million. The insider now directly holds 103,773,810 shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.17% up over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is 25.83% higher over the same period.