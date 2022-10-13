A peek at Ferguson plc (FERG): Who has invested in It?

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) is -40.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $102.01 and a high of $183.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FERG stock was last observed hovering at around $108.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.32% off its average median price target of $138.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.37% off the consensus price target high of $191.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 1.06% higher than the price target low of $107.39 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.25, the stock is -3.25% and -8.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -18.94% off its SMA200. FERG registered -24.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.63%.

The stock witnessed a -8.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.64%, and is -6.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Ferguson plc (FERG) has around 31924 employees, a market worth around $22.89B and $27.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.45 and Fwd P/E is 11.34. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.16% and -42.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

Ferguson plc (FERG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ferguson plc (FERG) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ferguson plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/06/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.70% this year

Ferguson plc (FERG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 217.10M, and float is at 208.41M with Short Float at 0.35%.

Ferguson plc (FERG) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Ferguson plc (FERG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.