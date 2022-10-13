A peek at iStar Inc. (STAR): Who has invested in It?

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is -66.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.29 and a high of $27.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STAR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.57% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 44.95% higher than the price target low of $15.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.67, the stock is -16.61% and -34.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -52.73% off its SMA200. STAR registered -65.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.87%.

The stock witnessed a -35.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.98%, and is -11.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.71% over the week and 6.05% over the month.

iStar Inc. (STAR) has around 144 employees, a market worth around $928.04M and $274.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.03. Distance from 52-week low is 4.58% and -68.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.00%).

iStar Inc. (STAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iStar Inc. (STAR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iStar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.40% this year

iStar Inc. (STAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.37M, and float is at 81.71M with Short Float at 2.84%.

iStar Inc. (STAR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at iStar Inc. (STAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ISTAR INC., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ISTAR INC. bought 10,280 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $75.97 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36.09 million shares.

iStar Inc. (STAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) that is trading -0.87% down over the past 12 months and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) that is -52.34% lower over the same period. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is -36.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.