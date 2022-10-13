A peek at McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC): Who has invested in It?

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is -22.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.19 and a high of $107.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MKC stock was last observed hovering at around $75.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.36% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.42% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -12.85% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.48, the stock is -1.39% and -9.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -18.58% off its SMA200. MKC registered -4.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.01%.

The stock witnessed a -6.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.64%, and is 1.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $19.77B and $6.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.00 and Fwd P/E is 24.55. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.62% and -30.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McCormick & Company Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.80% this year

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 268.30M, and float is at 263.48M with Short Float at 2.71%.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRESTON MARGARET M V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PRESTON MARGARET M V sold 10,580 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $84.44 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12660.0 shares.

McCormick & Company Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Smith Michael R (Executive VP & CFO) sold a total of 19,986 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $104.04 per share for $2.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93025.0 shares of the MKC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, LITTLE PATRICIA A (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $100.63 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 21,294 shares of McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC).

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is -4.02% lower over the past 12 months.