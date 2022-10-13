A peek at NatWest Group plc (NWG): Who has invested in It?

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) is -22.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.78 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $7.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.57% off the consensus price target high of $10.60 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 27.65% higher than the price target low of $6.51 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.71, the stock is -14.09% and -20.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -3.09% at the moment leaves the stock -19.86% off its SMA200. NWG registered -24.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.27%.

The stock witnessed a -25.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.91%, and is -9.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) has around 58900 employees, a market worth around $23.21B and $11.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.94. Distance from 52-week low is -1.57% and -32.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NatWest Group plc (NWG) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NatWest Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 417.20% this year

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.89B, and float is at 2.45B with Short Float at 0.20%.