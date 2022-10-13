A peek at Rollins Inc. (ROL): Who has invested in It?

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is 5.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.50 and a high of $39.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROL stock was last observed hovering at around $36.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $36.20, the stock is 1.43% and 0.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 5.35% off its SMA200. ROL registered 0.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.17%.

The stock witnessed a 0.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.96%, and is -1.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) has around 16482 employees, a market worth around $18.30B and $2.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.71 and Fwd P/E is 44.91. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.00% and -8.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.50%).

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Analyst Forecasts

Rollins Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.30% this year

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 492.33M, and float is at 233.99M with Short Float at 5.57%.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Rollins Inc. (ROL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gahlhoff Jerry Jr., the company’s PRESIDENT & COO. SEC filings show that Gahlhoff Jerry Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $36.00 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Rollins Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that ROLLINS GARY W (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) sold a total of 750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $36.41 per share for $27.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 216.84 million shares of the ROL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, LOR INC (10% Owner) disposed off 750,000 shares at an average price of $36.41 for $27.31 million. The insider now directly holds 216,841,263 shares of Rollins Inc. (ROL).

Rollins Inc. (ROL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is trading -33.75% down over the past 12 months.