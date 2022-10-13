ABB Ltd (ABB) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is -34.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.27 and a high of $39.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABB stock was last observed hovering at around $24.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $28.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.16% off the consensus price target high of $39.56 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 5.26% higher than the price target low of $26.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.86, the stock is -4.66% and -10.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -19.43% off its SMA200. ABB registered -24.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.05%.

The stock witnessed a -11.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.58%, and is -4.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

ABB Ltd (ABB) has around 104400 employees, a market worth around $50.65B and $28.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.37 and Fwd P/E is 16.17. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.43% and -36.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

ABB Ltd (ABB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ABB Ltd (ABB) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ABB Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.10% this year

ABB Ltd (ABB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.91B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 0.17%.

ABB Ltd (ABB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -16.05% down over the past 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is -19.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.