AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) is -68.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.76 and a high of $117.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AERC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $3.28, the stock is 0.32% and -15.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 7.89% at the moment leaves the stock -43.32% off its SMA200. AERC registered a gain of 4.46% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -8.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.06%, and is -31.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.45% over the week and 15.48% over the month.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $60.25M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 86.36% and -97.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -153.80% this year

The shares outstanding are 13.89M, and float is at 5.78M with Short Float at 5.73%.