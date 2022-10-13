Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) is -97.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $31.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKAN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -48.85% and -64.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -7.78% at the moment leaves the stock -91.75% off its SMA200. AKAN registered a loss of -97.29% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -62.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.79%, and is -38.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.03% over the week and 16.80% over the month.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has around 173 employees, a market worth around $10.19M and $0.04M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.28% and -99.20% from its 52-week high.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Analyst Forecasts

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.81M, and float is at 8.36M with Short Float at 2.59%.