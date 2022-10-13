Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) is -63.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.42 and a high of $9.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKTS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 51.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.41, the stock is -23.41% and -39.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -3.60% at the moment leaves the stock -49.70% off its SMA200. AKTS registered -70.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.96%.

The stock witnessed a -33.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.53%, and is -22.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.72% over the week and 7.44% over the month.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) has around 205 employees, a market worth around $144.50M and $15.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -0.41% and -73.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.90%).

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.50% this year

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.55M, and float is at 54.89M with Short Float at 9.63%.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shealy Jeffrey B., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Shealy Jeffrey B. sold 3,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $4.30 per share for a total of $16770.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Denbaars Steven (Director) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $3.90 per share for $27300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the AKTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29, Aichele David (EVP of Business Development) disposed off 3,700 shares at an average price of $4.53 for $16761.0. The insider now directly holds 184,317 shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS).

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Silicom Ltd. (SILC) that is -13.80% lower over the past 12 months. Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) is -62.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.