AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is 139.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.05 and a high of $2555.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HKD stock was last observed hovering at around $41.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.36%.

Currently trading at $38.79, the stock is -43.48% and -79.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing -5.74% at the moment leaves the stock -78.75% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -15.67% in the last 1 month, and is -11.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 46.11% over the week and 66.27% over the month.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $7.18B and $195.82M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.73. Distance from 52-week low is 221.91% and -98.48% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 185.05M, and float is at 20.92M with Short Float at 0.03%.