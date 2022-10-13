AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) is -64.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $12.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMTD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $69.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.4% off the consensus price target high of $69.90 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.4% higher than the price target low of $69.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.12, the stock is -20.37% and -45.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.28 million and changing -3.45% at the moment leaves the stock -53.14% off its SMA200. AMTD registered -74.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.88%.

The stock witnessed a -13.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.82%, and is -9.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.43% over the week and 15.46% over the month.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $437.37M and $117.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.73. Distance from 52-week low is 10.89% and -91.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMTD IDEA Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.60% this year

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 290.50M, and float is at 20.76M with Short Float at 0.60%.