Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Volatility At 5.32%, Should You Add A Position?

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is -31.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.91 and a high of $15.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 18.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.01, the stock is -7.17% and -19.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -26.68% off its SMA200. ARI registered -41.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.80%.

The stock witnessed a -18.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.70%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.66 and Fwd P/E is 6.40. Profit margin for the company is 35.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.91% and -43.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.59M, and float is at 139.56M with Short Float at 3.46%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carlton Pamela G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Carlton Pamela G sold 833 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $12.78 per share for a total of $10647.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11229.0 shares.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that BIDERMAN MARK C (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $12.68 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65663.0 shares of the ARI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Kasdin Robert A (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $15.37 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 42,855 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI).

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -13.40% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -44.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.