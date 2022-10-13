Brinker International Inc. (EAT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is -29.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.47 and a high of $50.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EAT stock was last observed hovering at around $25.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $25.92, the stock is -2.60% and -7.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -18.65% off its SMA200. EAT registered -47.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.07%.

The stock witnessed a -8.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.34%, and is -6.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has around 62025 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $3.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.97 and Fwd P/E is 6.87. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.73% and -48.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.70% this year

The shares outstanding are 43.60M, and float is at 43.06M with Short Float at 8.96%.

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Brinker International Inc. (EAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Badgley Rick, the company’s EVP & Chief Admin Officer. SEC filings show that Badgley Rick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $29.66 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37441.0 shares.

Brinker International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Comings Douglas N. (SVP & Co-COO, Chili’s) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $30.91 per share for $15455.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25659.0 shares of the EAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Ranade Prashant (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $25.40 for $12700.0. The insider now directly holds 11,307 shares of Brinker International Inc. (EAT).

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is trading -4.78% down over the past 12 months and Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) that is -19.57% lower over the same period. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is -17.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.