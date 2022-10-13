CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) is -52.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.52 and a high of $10.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAMP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $3.36, the stock is -23.36% and -33.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -5.62% at the moment leaves the stock -42.37% off its SMA200. CAMP registered -65.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.58%.

The stock witnessed a -32.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.38%, and is -19.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.91% over the week and 7.92% over the month.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) has around 887 employees, a market worth around $131.98M and $274.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.12. Profit margin for the company is -14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.55% and -68.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.60% this year

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.01M, and float is at 35.32M with Short Float at 5.43%.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GARDNER JEFFERY R, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that GARDNER JEFFERY R bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 10 at a price of $3.95 per share for a total of $7898.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

CalAmp Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 10 that Cummins Wes (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 10 and was made at $3.95 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.88 million shares of the CAMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 07, Cummins Wes (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $4.04 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 2,834,970 shares of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP).

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is trading -6.68% down over the past 12 months and Inseego Corp. (INSG) that is -71.90% lower over the same period. PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) is -24.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.