Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is -12.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.61 and a high of $137.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNI stock was last observed hovering at around $107.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98%.

Currently trading at $106.95, the stock is -5.26% and -10.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -10.92% off its SMA200. CNI registered -7.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.95%.

The stock witnessed a -11.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.49%, and is -5.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) has around 27930 employees, a market worth around $74.59B and $11.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.16 and Fwd P/E is 13.58. Profit margin for the company is 33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.32% and -22.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is a “Hold”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 21 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 43.50% this year

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 690.00M, and float is at 666.06M with Short Float at 0.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading -19.06% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) that is -2.30% lower over the same period. CSX Corporation (CSX) is -17.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.