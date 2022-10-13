Comerica Incorporated (CMA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is -20.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.12 and a high of $102.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMA stock was last observed hovering at around $69.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $69.55, the stock is -7.24% and -12.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -17.44% off its SMA200. CMA registered -16.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.96%.

The stock witnessed a -15.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.75%, and is -8.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) has around 7223 employees, a market worth around $9.30B and $2.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.15 and Fwd P/E is 6.72. Profit margin for the company is 45.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.62% and -31.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Analyst Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 141.70% this year

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.00M, and float is at 130.03M with Short Float at 1.70%.

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Comerica Incorporated (CMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sefzik Peter L, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Sefzik Peter L sold 7,287 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $83.78 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32007.0 shares.

Comerica Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Bridges Wendy (EVP) sold a total of 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $93.78 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16666.0 shares of the CMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, CHAUSSE MELINDA A. (EVP) disposed off 3,647 shares at an average price of $100.67 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 41,876 shares of Comerica Incorporated (CMA).

Comerica Incorporated (CMA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UBS Group AG (UBS) that is trading -15.12% down over the past 12 months and SVB Financial Group (SIVB) that is -49.13% lower over the same period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is -29.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.