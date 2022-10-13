Commercial Metals Company (CMC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is 9.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.59 and a high of $46.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMC stock was last observed hovering at around $40.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.25% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -7.08% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.62, the stock is 5.22% and -0.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 2.99% off its SMA200. CMC registered 23.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.08%.

The stock witnessed a -0.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.02%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has around 11089 employees, a market worth around $4.83B and $8.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.50 and Fwd P/E is 6.48. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.52% and -15.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Commercial Metals Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.30% this year

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.25M, and float is at 119.44M with Short Float at 2.86%.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Commercial Metals Company (CMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARRISON TY L, the company’s SVP Operations. SEC filings show that GARRISON TY L sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $39.28 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Commercial Metals Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that SLOAN LINDSAY L (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $32.85 per share for $6570.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10749.0 shares of the CMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, McPherson John R (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $40.55 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals Company (CMC).

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -11.33% down over the past 12 months and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) that is -23.65% lower over the same period. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 19.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.