El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) is -25.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.15 and a high of $16.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOCO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.06% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -5.3% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.53, the stock is 16.23% and 13.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 15.71% at the moment leaves the stock -3.75% off its SMA200. LOCO registered -36.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.56%.

The stock witnessed a 18.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.38%, and is 13.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) has around 4626 employees, a market worth around $395.30M and $458.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.00 and Fwd P/E is 13.71. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.20% and -37.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.33M, and float is at 19.64M with Short Float at 4.66%.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lozano Miguel, the company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Lozano Miguel sold 25,238 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $12.87 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70290.0 shares.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) that is trading -14.43% down over the past 12 months and The Wendy’s Company (WEN) that is -11.46% lower over the same period. Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is -20.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.