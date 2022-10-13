Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) is -12.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.53 and a high of $9.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GSM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 54.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.45, the stock is -7.31% and -14.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -17.90% off its SMA200. GSM registered -28.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.85%.

The stock witnessed a -19.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.55%, and is -12.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) has around 3425 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $2.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.58 and Fwd P/E is 4.66. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.31% and -44.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ferroglobe PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.00% this year

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.44M, and float is at 94.40M with Short Float at 1.69%.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -17.41% down over the past 12 months. Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) is -2.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.