Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) is -50.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.13 and a high of $128.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GWRE stock was last observed hovering at around $58.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.79% off its average median price target of $81.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.08% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 5.63% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.62, the stock is -9.67% and -19.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -3.06% at the moment leaves the stock -31.91% off its SMA200. GWRE registered -52.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.69%.

The stock witnessed a -16.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.65%, and is -14.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) has around 3376 employees, a market worth around $4.91B and $812.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 407.34. Profit margin for the company is -22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.60% and -56.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guidewire Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -171.30% this year

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.96M, and float is at 83.69M with Short Float at 5.60%.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cooper Jeffrey Elliott, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Cooper Jeffrey Elliott sold 2,319 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $62.14 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68209.0 shares.

Guidewire Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that King James Winston (Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns) sold a total of 3,193 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $62.10 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40714.0 shares of the GWRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, Hung Priscilla (President & COO) disposed off 7,402 shares at an average price of $62.82 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 70,100 shares of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE).

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -19.75% down over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -12.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.