Here are the top Institutional holders of Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) shares

Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ: BGXX) is -97.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $58.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BGXX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is -39.92% and -44.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.87 million and changing -5.81% at the moment leaves the stock -77.49% off its SMA200. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.11.

The stock witnessed a -54.55% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.57%, and is -28.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.26% over the week and 10.88% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 4.40% and -98.79% from its 52-week high.

Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.40% this year

Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.58M, and float is at 53.71M with Short Float at 5.72%.