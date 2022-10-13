Here are the top Institutional holders of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) shares

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is -17.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $406.51 and a high of $612.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COST stock was last observed hovering at around $472.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.64% off its average median price target of $565.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.25% off the consensus price target high of $650.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -2.5% lower than the price target low of $455.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $466.38, the stock is -3.84% and -9.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -9.83% off its SMA200. COST registered 4.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.78%.

The stock witnessed a -8.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.90%, and is -2.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has around 304000 employees, a market worth around $212.74B and $226.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.49 and Fwd P/E is 28.83. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.73% and -23.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 443.90M, and float is at 441.65M with Short Float at 0.97%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GALANTI RICHARD A, the company’s Executive VP and CFO. SEC filings show that GALANTI RICHARD A sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 07 at a price of $471.12 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29318.0 shares.

Costco Wholesale Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that Murphy James P. (Executive VP) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $525.20 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36230.0 shares of the COST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, DENMAN KENNETH D (Director) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $521.68 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 5,197 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -30.47% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -5.89% lower over the same period.