Here are the top Institutional holders of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) shares

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) is 54.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.64 and a high of $45.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DICE stock was last observed hovering at around $40.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.99% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.34% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 27.76% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.01, the stock is 87.13% and 97.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing -2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 114.73% off its SMA200. DICE registered 61.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 127.86%.

The stock witnessed a 110.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 160.59%, and is 88.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.96% over the week and 9.90% over the month.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) has around 61 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $1.12M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 208.75% and -15.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.10%).

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.20% this year

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.36M, and float is at 36.63M with Short Float at 13.45%.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.17% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 39.43% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 28.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.