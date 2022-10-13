Here are the top Institutional holders of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) shares

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is -31.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.97 and a high of $29.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HR stock was last observed hovering at around $19.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.85% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 16.57% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.19, the stock is -10.74% and -19.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.28 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -23.47% off its SMA200. HR registered -30.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.59%.

The stock witnessed a -20.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.88%, and is -8.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has around 357 employees, a market worth around $7.49B and $675.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.00 and Fwd P/E is 44.84. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.16% and -34.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Analyst Forecasts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.20% this year

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 380.55M, and float is at 379.55M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -30.47% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -33.44% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -34.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.