Here are the top Institutional holders of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) shares

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is -45.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.45 and a high of $39.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAGS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $101.58 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.92% off the consensus price target high of $200.82 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 78.85% higher than the price target low of $67.18 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.21, the stock is -2.17% and -3.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -9.32% off its SMA200. PAGS registered -61.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.43%.

The stock witnessed a -9.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.97%, and is -7.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.58% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has around 8387 employees, a market worth around $4.74B and $2.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.43 and Fwd P/E is 2.28. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.37% and -64.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.40% this year

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 331.29M, and float is at 201.14M with Short Float at 2.60%.