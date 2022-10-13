Here are the top Institutional holders of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) shares

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is -40.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.19 and a high of $75.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOL stock was last observed hovering at around $43.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06%.

Currently trading at $42.87, the stock is -1.22% and -5.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing -2.41% at the moment leaves the stock -14.39% off its SMA200. TOL registered -24.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.17%.

The stock witnessed a -0.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.71%, and is -5.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $5.02B and $9.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.07 and Fwd P/E is 4.59. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.66% and -43.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 94.70% this year

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.33M, and float is at 105.30M with Short Float at 3.93%.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARBACH CARL B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARBACH CARL B sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 11 at a price of $44.60 per share for a total of $44601.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71155.0 shares.

Toll Brothers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Yearley Douglas C. Jr. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $72.13 per share for $1.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the TOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, MARBACH CARL B (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $72.28 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 67,430 shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is trading -14.89% down over the past 12 months and Lennar Corporation (LEN) that is -19.06% lower over the same period.