Here are the top Institutional holders of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) shares

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) is -45.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.57 and a high of $50.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WMG stock was last observed hovering at around $22.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96%.

Currently trading at $23.67, the stock is -4.08% and -13.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 4.23% at the moment leaves the stock -25.37% off its SMA200. WMG registered -49.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.54%.

The stock witnessed a -14.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.90%, and is -3.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $12.75B and $5.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.62 and Fwd P/E is 22.06. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.74% and -52.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Analyst Forecasts

Warner Music Group Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 162.70% this year

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 514.82M, and float is at 114.32M with Short Float at 4.40%.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benet Lincoln E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Benet Lincoln E sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $38.25 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Warner Music Group Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Benet Lincoln E (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $37.97 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the WMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Benet Lincoln E (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $33.20 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 454,341 shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG).