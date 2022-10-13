Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) is -73.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $2.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEMI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.12% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is -23.48% and -50.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -8.75% at the moment leaves the stock -59.66% off its SMA200. CEMI registered -87.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.12%.

The stock witnessed a -38.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.41%, and is -26.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.77% over the week and 12.77% over the month.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) has around 337 employees, a market worth around $10.17M and $60.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -59.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.46% and -87.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.10%).

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.30% this year

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.22M, and float is at 29.83M with Short Float at 4.82%.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) that is -64.92% lower over the past 12 months. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) is -45.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.