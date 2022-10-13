Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG)

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) is -21.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.28 and a high of $48.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEG stock was last observed hovering at around $32.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.47% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -3.9% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.21, the stock is -7.56% and -14.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -14.36% off its SMA200. LEG registered -28.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.78%.

The stock witnessed a -14.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.14%, and is -8.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) has around 20300 employees, a market worth around $4.36B and $5.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.35 and Fwd P/E is 11.63. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.37% and -33.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.10% this year

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.30M, and float is at 130.79M with Short Float at 5.68%.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Insider Activity

A total of 219 insider transactions have happened at Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 215 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLASSMAN KARL G, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that GLASSMAN KARL G sold 26,401 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $40.53 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.85 million shares.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that WOOD PHOEBE A (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $38.35 per share for $95870.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53580.0 shares of the LEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Brunner Robert E (Director) disposed off 8,924 shares at an average price of $38.89 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 9,935 shares of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG).

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) that is trading -41.58% down over the past 12 months and Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) that is -60.14% lower over the same period. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) is -31.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.