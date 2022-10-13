Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP)

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) is -44.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.82 and a high of $14.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $4.82, the stock is -13.94% and -23.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -33.64% off its SMA200. SLDP registered -51.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.91%.

The stock witnessed a -24.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.67%, and is -12.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) has around 127 employees, a market worth around $895.41M and $6.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.32. Distance from 52-week low is 0.00% and -67.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Analyst Forecasts

Solid Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.00% this year

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.13M, and float is at 123.64M with Short Float at 3.77%.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campbell Douglas M, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Campbell Douglas M sold 170,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $6.41 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.7 million shares.

Solid Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH (Director) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $6.80 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85505.0 shares of the SLDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, Campbell Douglas M (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $6.67 for $1.33 million. The insider now directly holds 9,870,214 shares of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP).