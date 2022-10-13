Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is -23.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.21 and a high of $86.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TD stock was last observed hovering at around $58.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $74.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.96% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 21.13% higher than the price target low of $74.21 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.53, the stock is -7.22% and -9.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -19.02% off its SMA200. TD registered -14.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.80%.

The stock witnessed a -11.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.93%, and is -8.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has around 89464 employees, a market worth around $108.79B and $24.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.57. Profit margin for the company is 42.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.55% and -31.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.10% this year

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.80B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 2.57%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading -40.15% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -13.16% lower over the same period. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -16.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.