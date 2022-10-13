Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF)

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) is -8.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.07 and a high of $142.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WOLF stock was last observed hovering at around $104.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.66%.

Currently trading at $102.17, the stock is -9.48% and -4.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 8.34% off its SMA200. WOLF registered 23.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.54%.

The stock witnessed a -10.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.81%, and is -11.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 5.65% over the month.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) has around 4017 employees, a market worth around $13.31B and $746.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 58.82. Profit margin for the company is -26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.94% and -28.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 19.10% this year

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.73M, and float is at 123.42M with Short Float at 7.09%.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LE DUY LOAN T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LE DUY LOAN T bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $120.34 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Wolfspeed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Dorchak Glenda (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $75.79 per share for $75794.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7591.0 shares of the WOLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, LE DUY LOAN T (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $75.23 for $75230.0. The insider now directly holds 22,540 shares of Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF).

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -44.37% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is -11.27% lower over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -11.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.