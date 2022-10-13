Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) is -62.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUCY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37%.

Currently trading at $2.23, the stock is 24.23% and -15.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -14.23% at the moment leaves the stock -15.81% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 3.72% in the last 1 month, and is 43.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.50% over the week and 16.68% over the month.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $10.01M and $0.89M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 76.98% and -68.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-641.00%).

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -322.40% this year

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.31M, and float is at 2.38M with Short Float at 4.10%.