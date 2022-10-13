Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) is -33.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.95 and a high of $14.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JBI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.82% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 30.33% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.36, the stock is -10.74% and -17.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -7.52% at the moment leaves the stock -16.67% off its SMA200. JBI registered -29.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.03%.

The stock witnessed a -20.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.01%, and is -10.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) has around 1577 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $900.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.46 and Fwd P/E is 10.35. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.16% and -42.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Janus International Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.10% this year

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.58M, and float is at 134.92M with Short Float at 2.23%.

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.