Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Volatility At 2.54%, Should You Add A Position?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) is -19.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.88 and a high of $44.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JEF stock was last observed hovering at around $31.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.28% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -11.25% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.15, the stock is -0.86% and -4.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -5.08% off its SMA200. JEF registered -22.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.24%.

The stock witnessed a -5.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.40%, and is -4.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has around 5556 employees, a market worth around $7.47B and $7.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.07 and Fwd P/E is 8.36. Distance from 52-week low is 20.39% and -29.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 131.90% this year

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 249.14M, and float is at 170.88M with Short Float at 3.48%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nittoli Rocco J, the company’s VP, Chief Compliance Officer. SEC filings show that Nittoli Rocco J sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $32.41 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 25 that JONES THOMAS W (Director) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 25 and was made at $31.21 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55962.0 shares of the JEF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, O Kane Michael T (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $33.39 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 97,138 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF).

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading -21.66% down over the past 12 months and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) that is -23.60% lower over the same period. Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) is -19.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.